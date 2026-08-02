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Help Mark Fight Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Goal$20,000 USD

Fundraiser created byTy Pompey

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jessica Enos

Help Mark Fight Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

Help Mark Fight Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma


Our family is coming together to support an incredible man who means so much to so many people — Mark.

Mark is a loving husband, father, and hardworking family man who has always put the people he loves first. He is the type of person who shows up when someone needs him, works hard for his family, and does everything he can to provide and take care of those around him.

Recently, Mark’s life changed when he was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. This diagnosis has brought an overwhelming amount of uncertainty, fear, and challenges for Mark and his family. He is now facing frequent chemotherapy treatments, appointments, and the physical toll that comes with fighting cancer.

Because of the severity of his illness and the demands of treatment, Mark is currently unable to work. As the primary provider for his household, this has created an incredible financial burden on top of an already difficult journey.


We are creating this fundraiser to help relieve some of that stress so Mark and his family can focus on what matters most — his treatment, his health, and his recovery. Donations will help with medical-related expenses, transportation to appointments, household bills, groceries, and other everyday costs that continue even while someone is unable to work.


Our goal is to help provide some stability during a time when so much feels uncertain. No family should have to worry about keeping up with basic needs while also fighting a battle like cancer.

If you are able to donate, our family is truly grateful for your kindness and support. If you are unable to donate, sharing Mark’s story can make a huge difference and help us reach more people.

Thank you for taking the time to learn about Mark and for standing beside him and his family during this difficult time. Every donation, share, prayer, and message of encouragement means more than words can express.

❤️ Thank you for helping Mark fight.


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