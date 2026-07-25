$800 Keeps a Forgotten Veteran Off the Streets

A US Army veteran named Kelvin Blas has been stranded in Togo West Africa for six years. The State Department knows where he is. They never helped him. His passport situation has been documented. FOIAs have been filed. Congressional offices have been contacted. Nobody has moved.

Right now, he's sleeping on the streets because the $180/week that kept him in a room ran out.





Kelvin is fighting Malaria right now without any medical help. Help us save this veteran.