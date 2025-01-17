Please help sustain me until a business launch

Can I ask for your help?

This is very challenging for me because I'm normally a person who seeks to carry his own weight and not be a burden on others.

But I believe right now God is asking me to humble myself.

This step is part of a larger "faith path" I've been on the past 8 years, seeking to trust God to provide for me.

He's been very faithful.

But about a year ago, how he was doing so completely stopped.

As I sought him for the "next thing." I believed he led me to invest in a new business.

The past year I've been working on getting that business off the ground.

You can check out kelgood.com to see the gist of what I've been developing. Please don't attempt to make a purchase there though, as the offer is outdated and waiting for a new updated sales funnel.

That funnel is not quite ready yet and awaits the official launch from the partner company.

Once that happens?

They will begin doing ad campaigns I've purchased as part of my investment. Then I expect the revenues I've been anticipating to begin.

But until then?

I've run out of financial resources.

I'm going to need to feed myself.

To pay my rent.

To make sure I don't go bad on my creditors, who I have faithfully paid during my financial ups and downs the past 8 years.

In prayer and seeking God, I now believe he's wanting me to make others aware of my immediate situation.

As I said above, this move is a very humbling one. :'(

But I recently felt God brought this way of doing things to my attention.

So I'm seeking to follow his leading yet again.

Please only give if you are able.

Please only give if you believe God wants you to.

Once I get back on my feet, my intention is to take whatever amount I received, and give it back charitably somewhere.

Or pick another GiveSendGo campaign and "pay it forward."

Thank you for prayerfully considering whether God would have you make a contribution to my current need!

And please share this with others you know. <3

Your friend,

Kel



