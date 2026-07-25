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Help Kate Fight Breast Cancer

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$10,935 USD

Fundraiser created byKelly Winkelspecht

Fundraiser funds will be received by Katelyn Taylor

Help Kate Fight Breast Cancer

If you’ve found your way here, you either love Kate or know someone who does.  

Shortly after getting engaged to her fiancé, Kyle, Kate was diagnosed with breast cancer. While this unexpected news has changed their plans for now, they are facing it with incredible faith and determination.

Kate will soon be undergoing a challenging and aggressive chemotherapy regimen, followed by surgery and reconstruction. She is also pursuing additional integrative treatments to support her body and reduce the potential harsh side effects of chemo. These treatments aim to strengthen her immune system, but unfortunately are not covered by insurance, adding a significant financial burden to an already difficult time.

Along the way, Kate and Kyle are also navigating time-sensitive fertility treatments to ensure they still have the opportunity to start a family once she is cancer-free.  These procedures are costly.

We are starting this fundraiser to help ease the financial strain so Kate and Kyle can focus fully on her healing and recovery.  Your donations will go directly toward her treatment costs. 

Whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this page with your network, your support means the world to Kate, Kyle, and our entire family.

But more than any monetary amount, Kate and Kyle ask for your prayers in this season.  They have a deep faith in the Lord and they are fully trusting in Him above all else.

We know Kate is a fighter, and with your help, we can make her road to recovery just a little bit smoother.

Thank you for your love, prayers, and generosity.  God bless.

"But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength.  They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint." Isaiah 40:31

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