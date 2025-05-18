Help jezzie breathe

Help Jezzy Breathe Again — A Journey of Courage, Love, and Hope

Dear friends, family, and compassionate hearts around the world, I never imagined I’d be writing this, but today, I come to you with a plea from the depths of a mother’s heart. My daughter, Jezzy, is 20 years old. She is beautiful, brilliant, and brave beyond words. But most of all, she is still fighting. Jezzie was born with cystic fibrosis, a relentless genetic disease that attacks the lungs and digestive system. From the moment she came into this world, she’s been in and out of hospitals more times than I can count. While other children were playing outside, Jezzy was learning to navigate breathing treatments, hospital stays, IV antibiotics, and endless medical procedures. She has spent more time in a hospital bed than most people will in their entire lives. But Jezzy never once complained. She has always smiled through her pain. She has always cared more about others, even when she was struggling to take her next breath. She lives voraciously, dreams boldly, and loves with her whole heart. because In 2018, our world was rocked again when Jezzy was diagnosed with leukemia. As if fighting one life-threatening illness wasn’t enough, she had to endure chemotherapy, hair loss, isolation, and the terrifying unknowns that come with cancer. And somehow, through all of that, she still smiled. She cracked jokes with her nurses. She held my hand when I was the one crying. Today, Jezzy’s lungs are failing. Her doctors have told us that a lung transplant is now her only hope. We will be heading to UC San Diego, where she will be evaluated and — we hope — placed on the transplant list. If she is approved, she will undergo a major surgery, followed by 3 to 6 months of intensive recovery near the hospital, where she must remain close in case of complications or emergency care. This is where we need your help.The transplant program requires patients to live near the hospital for the duration of recovery. Unfortunately, this housing, along with travel, food, and time off work, is not covered by insurance. We are facing the overwhelming financial burden of securing safe, clean, and stable housing for Jezzy’s recovery. Her father and I have done everything we can to give Jezzy the care she needs. Worked multiple jobs, drained savings, and relied on the kindness of strangers more than I ever thought we would. But now, we need more help than I can give on my own. We are humbly asking for donations to help cover:

• Temporary housing in San Diego (3–6 months)

• Transportation to and from the hospital

• Food and basic living expenses during recovery

• Any unforeseen medical costs related to the transplant Every single dollar, every single share of this campaign, and every single prayer brings us closer to giving Jezzy the second chance she desperately needs — the chance to breathe, to live, and to thrive. I believe in miracles. I believe in the power of community. I believe in Jezzy — her strength, her resilience, her will to live. And I believe that with your help, we can get through this. If you’ve ever loved someone so much it hurt — if you’ve ever watched someone you adore struggle and wished you could take their pain away — then you know how I feel right now. Please help me give my daughter the life she deserves. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading our story. Thank you for caring. Thank you for helping us give Jezzy a future full of breath, love, and hope.

With deepest gratitude,

pilar carlos