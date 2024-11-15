Help Jenny's rehabilitation effort

Jenny is a wife, mother, and grandmother who always put family first. She enjoyed spending her days with her grandchildren, walking her dogs, gardening, going to picnics, and fishing. Whether at work or in her private life Jenny has always taken care of others.

On June 30th Jenny was going downstairs when she unfortunately fell. She suffered a severe high-level spinal cord injury and was rushed to the intensive care unit at Gundersen. She underwent emergency surgery on her cervical spine and had a tracheostomy placed. She had no movement or feeling below her neck. Jenny spent a few weeks stabilizing in the ICU before moving to Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, with the goal of getting off the ventilator.

She fought through rehabilitation daily and was able to regain some movement in her toes. She was then sent to Dove Healthcare in Chippewa Falls to continue her goal of breathing on her own. She is close to achieving this goal, and once the ventilator is gone, she may be able to receive spinal rehabilitation therapy. Jenny's family is hoping to raise funding for her therapy and assistive devices she may need. Our goal is to get her into a spinal cord injury rehabilitation program and eventually get her home! If you are inclined, please donate to help Jenny reach her goals, and keep her in your prayers!