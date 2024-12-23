Help Janna and Her Children

Hello Friends, Family, and Supporters,

I recently received a message from our partners in Zaporizhzhia about a single mother in need. The mother, Janna, has two young boys and recently inherited a home in Zaporizhzhia. This is a bittersweet situation, because she is from a village very close to the frontlines, where our teams have often worked, but the home is in very bad shape. She needs funds to complete the legal paperwork ($500) and repair structural issues with the home ($2000). Our partners, Defenders Charity Fund, will oversee the disbursement of the funds for each issue, making payment directly to those completing the legal paperwork and repairs.

Thanks for considering helping this family in Jesus’ name.

Best,

Tim