Help Jane to Smile Again!

Lent is a time for prayer, fasting, and alms-giving. Please find it in your heart to help in any way you can.

Jane and her husband were members of the OLM parish family for many years. Their two daughters were talented participants in the music program - we watched them grow up from the youth folk group into the adult choir, where they were valued members. You may remember that one of them was a cantor.

Jane and her husband were in a serious car accident last year. He was hurt and lost his job, and Jane was injured as well.

When we last saw Jane we were very sad to see how few teeth she has. We wonder how she even can eat a normal meal. Our hearts went out to her. We asked her to get an estimate for the dental work, and the number was shockingly high: $12,000 for a full extraction followed by a complete set of dentures.

We'll be giving as much as we can but we can't do this alone. Thanks for anything you can do.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Nancy and Bill





Additional Note: As the primary member of the household and its accounts, Jane Johnson's husband, Emmett Johnson, will be the official recipient of the funds.