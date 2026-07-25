Helping Torrie: Lifting Up A Single Mom of 3

My sister Torrie has persevered through several years of hardship and difficulty, and recently finds herself and her three precious children (Aurora, Meadow, & Zion) physically abandoned by her husband. Due to living under extreme limitations and restrictions imposed upon her during the past 8 years, she has very little to fall back on and is scrambling to provide and care well for her three young children while looking for work and navigating complex, chronic health issues.

We are trying to raise funds to provide for Torrie and her children for at least the next month.

She needs to be prepared for the possibility of paying for her next month’s rent, and also has several upcoming one-time expenses as she navigates this new season. Some ways that raised funds will be allocated:

Rent/utilities (if needed) Medical needs for Torrie School uniforms & supplies for her daughters Aurora & Meadow Outfit for job interviews Initial childcare needs for 1-3 children when Torrie finds work Gas/groceries

If you feel led to help her financially, I know she will be so grateful. Regardless of whether you are able to gift her financially, please join us in praying for the Lord’s provision for Torrie and her children - and that He would draw them ever nearer to Himself even while they grieve the hurt that comes with being physically abandoned by a loved one.

“But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” Mathew 6:33

Thank you for your support and love for Torrie, Aurora, Meadow, and Zion!

--Angelique Fowden