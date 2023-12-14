Helping the LaDuke Family

Millions of people pray every day for miracles to happen. If there was ever a miracle more deserving, it would be for my Dad. My father is the best person I know. He doesn't ask for much and he gives more than he has ever had. Last year, he had gotten a cyst and it needed to be removed. After further exploration, it was discovered that he had a tumor on his kidneys. Due to certain circumstances and the amount of money needed, my dad has put the surgery off until it can no longer be put off. My parents do not have the money to pay for these procedures and doctor's visits. They don't have the means to live off one income while my dad recovers. If you have ever met my dad personally, you know he would give you the shirt off his back if he could. So, if you can donate please do. If you can't, please share this fundraiser.