Helping the Hansons

On Thursday, August 8th around 7:45am, Theo Hanson was struck. By a brick wall! He was near the exterior wall of a house in Oklahoma when he heard the crack. He immediately started to run, but the wall fell and crashed over onto him. He was buried up to his waist in slabs of concrete at least 10 inches thick, with another layer of brick on top of that. As the wall fell it hit him on the shoulder and pushed him over before burying him beneath it.

Theo lay trapped for about 45 minutes before being found. During that time he lay in the dirt, with spiders crawling on his face (and into his ear!!!!), unable to move, and barely able to breathe due to the weight of the wall.

When help arrived an ambulance was called and it took four men, and one woman, to move the large slabs of concrete and brick off of him. He was rushed to the hospital in Tulsa. A 45 minute excruciating ride in a bumpy ambulance.

X-rays revealed that his pelvis was broken, and fractured on both sides and in several spots. His left arm and shoulder are broken, and his ribs are bruised. At this point this is all we know. They will be doing future scans as he is not clear on how long he was unconscious and things can develop over time that were not clear immediately.

Theo had surgery on his pelvis Friday, August 9th at noon. They put a titanium pin in the back to hold the two sides together and keep his hips from separating. They will address his arm and shoulder this weekend and figure out the next steps for it. Surgery is at the top of the list, so he will be able to regain some function of his arm. The Doctor has said he will not regain full function of it, even with surgery though.

They do not know how long he will be in the hospital as of yet. After he is discharged from the hospital he will be transferred to a rehabilitation medical facility for an unspecified amount of time. Once he is out of the rehabilitation center he will be in a wheelchair for 3 months or more as his pelvis heals as he cannot put any pressure on it by standing.

If you don't know Theo, I hope you get to meet him someday! He is a kind, funny, educated, interesting man. He has worked in many fields over his life, and is currently working in the holistic care of cancer. When he first got to the hospital, in horrible pain, his first concern was the two clients he had phone calls with that evening! You can tell he really cares for the people he counsels! We reassured him his calls had been rescheduled so he could try to focus on what was at hand. Theo enjoys spending time with his wife, family, and all of his grandkids. He is also an ordained minister!

Needless to say, Theo and his wife Kim will need help to cover medical bills and pay their normal bills during this time. Please help us take some of the burden off of them and donate what you can to help!







