Getting There

Please join me in praying for God to continue to provide strength during the most difficult of times in my family right now. Please pray for safe travels for myself and my kids, Layla, Luke and Lennox.





This season of life has shown me how amazing our people are. Many of you have cooked for us, brought us food, sent doordash gift cards, SO MANY prayers, friends offering to run errands, people coming by just for hugs, which has been much needed! I am forever grateful to all of you.





I am currently back @ home from being in Memphis. I was in town alone, but now the kids and I are heading back to Memphis early on 7/31/2026.





If you would like to help with travel expenses, such as gas and meals, I will soon be traveling with 3 teenagers (my two teens / Layla's boyfriend) and Lennox.





We are going back to Memphis for our Nana's Celebration of Life.

(my sweet mama)





I have a couple of coolers I would like to fill up with snacks and drinks and I am currently moving all my money over to cash app, (which is basically gone, waiting for payday this week) getting behind on bills to make sure I am with my family, and have been doing so, frequently for the past year. Anything helps. Prayers matter just as much as any other kind of support.