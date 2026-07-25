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Helpinghands

GoalRp 100,000,000 IDR
RaisedRp 0 IDR

Fundraiser created bysyantok Noeur

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nur Syantoko

Helpinghands

Help a Father Give His Two Daughters a Better Future and Pay Off Debts for Basic Living Expenses

My name is Noeur, and I am the father of two young daughters. My family is the greatest blessing in my life, and every day I work hard to give them a better future.

For many years, I have worked as a village sanitation worker, collecting rubbish from house to house using a three-wheeled vehicle. It is physically demanding work, and every day I face health risks while handling waste.

One of the greatest dangers is dealing with sharp objects hidden amongst the rubbish, such as broken plates, shattered glass, nails, and other sharp materials. Another challenge comes when we have to burn large amounts of rubbish. The thick smoke often makes it difficult for me to breathe, and there are times when my chest feels so tight that I struggle to take a deep breath. Sometimes I feel like giving up and looking for another job, but finding better employment is far more difficult than many people imagine.

Although I work full-time, I earn only around US$122 per month. Most of my income is spent on my baby's essential needs and repaying debts that we have accumulated simply to meet our family's daily living expenses. After paying these costs, very little remains for food and other basic necessities.

My employer does not provide health insurance or even basic protective equipment. I have to buy my own gloves, rubber boots, face masks, and other safety gear, despite my limited income. The equipment provided for our work is also very limited.

At present, my wife, our two daughters, and I live with my father-in-law because we cannot afford a home of our own. It saddens me that I have become a burden on him. Nevertheless, I am deeply grateful for his kindness in giving us a place to live. My greatest hope is that one day I will be able to provide my family with a modest home where we can live independently.

My biggest dream is to build a simple home and start a small business so that I can support my family without constantly struggling financially. I also hope to improve my father-in-law's financial situation as a way of thanking him for everything he has done for us. I truly believe that, with the right opportunity, I can create a brighter future for my children.

Today, I humbly ask for your kindness and support. Any donation, no matter how small, will help my family move closer to financial stability. The funds raised will be used to:

  1. Cover our family's daily living expenses.
  2. Purchase proper safety equipment for my work.
  3. Repay our outstanding debts.
  4. Save towards a modest family home.
  5. Start a small business to provide a stable source of income.

If you are unable to donate, simply sharing my story with others would also be an incredible blessing to my family.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your kindness gives families like mine hope. I pray that God blesses you and your loved ones with good health, peace, happiness, and abundant blessings.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in my family and for your compassion.


Yours sincerely,

Noeur 🙏


Site Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/viralMusicsong

Paypal my : syantokonur@gmail.com

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