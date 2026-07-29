Helping Grant Out

On July 21, 2024, I was blessed with renewed life by receiving a kidney transplant. My journey post transplant has both been physically and mentally taxing for myself and my family. Immediately following transplant leading up until a few months ago, I have been experiencing terrible nausea from my immunosuppressants and general stress. Thankfully, I was recently able to switch one of my immunosuppressants and that essentially led to immediate relief from the nausea. Due to missing so much work from my illness and depression, brought on by the nausea and guilt of missing work, I have finally decided to start this campaign.

Why did I not set this up earlier?

I honestly don't like leaning on other people for help, but I am at the point where I don't know where my next meal will come from. This campaign will help me to catch up with bills that I have been unable to keep on top of. I am asking for the amount presented and not more because I know times are tough with the current economy and I don't want to put another person in debt to help myself. I am extremely grateful for whatever you can give.

God bless you,

Grant