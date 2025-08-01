Support Ermelinda After Unexpected Surgery

A few of weeks ago, my dear friend Ermelinda was viciously bitten and clawed on her hand by a cat. While the bite seemed minor at first, it quickly turned into a medical emergency. The bite became severely infected, leading to a week-long hospital stay with multiple rounds of antibiotics and hand surgery to drain the infection and prevent further damage.

While she is now on the road to recovery, the healing process has been slow and painful. This past month she has been forced to significantly reduce her hours, which in turn has led a heavy financial burden.

This campaign is to raise funds to help cover Ermelinda's living expenses during this unexpected and difficult time. Your support will help cover essentials like rent, food, and utilities while her hand heals and she gradually returns to work at full capacity. Anyone who has met my friend has seen her generous heart and deep love for serving others — now it's our turn to lend her a hand as she heals her own.

If you’re able to give, every dollar truly makes a difference. And if you can’t give right now, sharing this campaign means the world.

Thank you so much for your kindness and support