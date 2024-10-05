Campaign Image

Helping Single Mom

Goal:

 USD $17,000

Raised:

 USD $339

Campaign created by MELISSA RODRIGUEZ

Campaign funds will be received by MELISSA RODRIGUEZ

This is hard for me to do. I was already holding my families life together by a thread when Helene sent the worst storm surge I've ever seen in my life come rushing through our home. My finger was injured, way back in December 2024 , & workmans comp has barely paid me since. All of my savings is gone now, & I just had a final surgery 3 weeks ago. My finger still barely moves, I do PT 3 times a week & work as much as I can now, trying to catch up on my bills. The pain is still terrible & my mental health suffers with all the stress. Then Hurricane Helene hit & took our only vehicle. Finding rides for everything is expensive, my broken truck is in impound (because I couldn't get it out of the road right away when waters receded) My daughter is 17 & also works. We had our animals here, who are also safe now. But with my bank account in the negative & bills piling up, I don't know what to do anymore. I don't make much money to begin with & am waiting to hear back about any FEMA help, of which I'm not sure on. I honestly don't know what to even type here to show how utterly useless I feel, watching my life crumble before me, after I fought so hard to get clean & then not homeless 5 years ago. & that Jeep I love so much, just stuck in impound with my work shoes in it, so I'm wearing horrible uncomfortable ones that hurt my toes. I just want to be ok again. I spend most of my free time in prayer. Any help & prayers are appreciated. I'm grateful, regardless & know that God has got my back.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
3 days ago

Lace Ortega
$ 34.00 USD
2 months ago

God Bless you.

Lace Ortega
$ 75.00 USD
2 months ago

I pray that the money I donate will multiply many more times to help this single mom. This money is not from me but from the lord who loves you and your family. May the Lord bless you and keep you and your family with devine protection and abundance for everything that you lack.

Hopelovepeace
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Ask and you shall receive.

Ashley Freeman
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

I love you to the moon and back lady. You are so strong!!! You got this.

Updates

Update #1

October 6th, 2024

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/meli.archemist?mibextid=ZbWKwL

YouTube  https://youtube.com/@melpomenealchemist?si=7mQg736dPX25ffVv

https://x.com/LoraxLoki?t=0CTJKUOsq_C7zT0bLCLOiA&s=09

