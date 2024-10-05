Helping Single Mom

This is hard for me to do. I was already holding my families life together by a thread when Helene sent the worst storm surge I've ever seen in my life come rushing through our home. My finger was injured, way back in December 2024 , & workmans comp has barely paid me since. All of my savings is gone now, & I just had a final surgery 3 weeks ago. My finger still barely moves, I do PT 3 times a week & work as much as I can now, trying to catch up on my bills. The pain is still terrible & my mental health suffers with all the stress. Then Hurricane Helene hit & took our only vehicle. Finding rides for everything is expensive, my broken truck is in impound (because I couldn't get it out of the road right away when waters receded) My daughter is 17 & also works. We had our animals here, who are also safe now. But with my bank account in the negative & bills piling up, I don't know what to do anymore. I don't make much money to begin with & am waiting to hear back about any FEMA help, of which I'm not sure on. I honestly don't know what to even type here to show how utterly useless I feel, watching my life crumble before me, after I fought so hard to get clean & then not homeless 5 years ago. & that Jeep I love so much, just stuck in impound with my work shoes in it, so I'm wearing horrible uncomfortable ones that hurt my toes. I just want to be ok again. I spend most of my free time in prayer. Any help & prayers are appreciated. I'm grateful, regardless & know that God has got my back.

