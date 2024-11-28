Helping Julianne and Dasha to Move

Last Saturday Julianne and her eighteen year old kitty Dasha started out on the road for their new home in Indiana. For Julianne, leaving Southern California, a place she'd lived all of her life was a little scary. Yet an opportunity arose in Indiana in a beautiful little community for kids 55 and older, where it had become very challenging to afford life any longer in California. Simplifying all her worldly possessions to fit within her Odyssey van, Julianne and Dasha were off on their new adventure.

Yet very shortly after they launched out, Julianne's Odyssey began to fail, skipping gears until she limped her van to a mechanic. There she found that there is a serious problem with the transmission. Now this mechanic coached her in working with her compromised van and felt that she could make the trip after all. Julianne found out in the middle of the night on a busy stretch of highway, that that was not the case after all.

Julianne is a beautiful heart and a humble Soul loved by many. We wanted to come together to create a Community around her and Dasha and help her to raise funds to now fly to Indiana to make the deadline to sign her new lease by Monday. It is our intention to also generate funds to help repair her Odyssey and have her come back to pick it up and complete the move with her van and possessions to her new home.

Julianne has been very inspired by the prayers that have been generated for her highest good. She has been uplifted by the many signs and miracles she has observed thus far. Where she could hold fear, her gentle heart trusts and moves step by step knowing there is somehow a Way.

We invite you to join us in your prayers, intending for her greatest Guidance. And if you can, we will eagerly accept your Gifts and Donations as we come together for Julianne and hold in our hearts for her and Dasha's highest unfolding.

We are so Grateful for you!