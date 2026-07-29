Helping Wounded Veterans in Ukraine

We are stepping out in faith as a family to serve in Ukraine for a month next year (May of 2027) YET, before we get to go ourselves, we will be sending much needed supplies for the front lines, as well as the Chaplains and other groups that we will partner with.

Our family has been given the opportunity to partner with a local chaplain, family and organization who are serving hospitalized Ukrainian soldiers. As a veteran family, this mission is deeply personal. We have seen firsthand the weight carried by those who serve, and we feel called to come alongside them, bringing encouragement, faith, and practical support in a time of great need.

While there:

• Shara and our boys will serve at a YWAM facility, preparing and supporting a space for the wives and children of injured soldiers, a place of rest, care, and hope.

• Chance will work directly with the local Chaplain, ministering to soldiers in the hospital. There are also additional responsibilities he will carry that cannot be shared publicly for safety reasons but are vital to the mission.

We are going because of our faith in Jesus, our love for people, and a deep calling to support those on the front lines, both physically and spiritually. The people are extremely war torn and fatigued we want to go and bring hope, and help.

Here is the immediate need:

• $7,500 – Flights and train rides for our family of 5

• $5,000 – Living expenses for one month while we stay there (this may change if we have to rent an apartment)

• $3,000 – Supplies and equipment for the chaplain and front-line needs (do not buy your own supplies, please get with us as we know what the Chaplain is in need of)

Total Goal: $15,500

Because of our timeline the supplies are the priority right now. Any funds given will still go directly toward this mission. Your donations will be supporting supplies and critical needs for those serving and suffering in Ukraine. When we raise the funds for supplies and send our first package, we will continue to raise money to fund our family to go.





We don’t take this ask lightly. We believe in obedience over comfort, and we are trusting God to provide through community.





If you feel led to give, we would be incredibly grateful. If you’re not able to give, we ask for your prayers, for provision, for safety, and for the people we are going to serve.

Thank you for standing with us in this.

—The Crow Family