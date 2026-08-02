Helping us with a place to stay and help rebuild a

Hello my name is Debra on Tuesday the 28th of July our house caught fire and burned down. I was woken up by hearing my daughter screaming the house was on fire to get out now. I stood up grabbed my dog and ran to the front door where I was met with a wall of thick smoke. I went out the door making sure I seen my daughter and 1 year old grand daughter. I ran and put the dog in the car and went back for my daughter and grand daughter that were on the porch and we came back to the car. We waited what felt like forever for the fire department to get there. They finally did and then started to suit up to put the fire out. By the time they were done putting the fire out my house was a shell of ashes and destruction. Both of my parents recently died this last year and I had/have no one to call for help. I am doing my best to keep a roof over my daughter and grand daughters head and not have to walk the streets with them because my home was all I had in this world. Even the things I kept of mom and dads are gone. We didn't even have shoes on our feet when we got out of the house. That's how fast it happened. I had just paid my rent so I have absolutely nothing. If anyone could help that would be so amazing and I will be so grateful if you could help.