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Helping Us Rebuild After abuse and Hardship

Goal$8,000 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byAnnMarie Greenwood

Fundraiser funds will be received by AnnMarie Greenwood

Helping Us Rebuild After abuse and Hardship

Our Situation

My name is AnnMarie, and I am writing this as I begin the journey of rebuilding a life for myself and my 9 year-old daughter. After a long and difficult road, we have finally escaped an abusive situation. While we are safe, we have been left with nothing. My ex-husband took our life savings, leaving us without the financial foundation we need to start over.

Why I’m Asking for Help

Asking for help is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. As a mother, my primary focus is providing stability and peace for my daughter. Right now, we are starting from zero. We need to secure housing/a deposit, pay for essential bills/utilities, and cover basic necessities like groceries/school supplies/transportation as I get back on my feet.

How Your Donation Will Help

Your support will go directly toward creating a safe, stable home for us. Specifically, the funds will be used for:

  1. Housing & Security: [e.g., Security deposit and first month's rent]
  2. Basic Needs: [e.g., Furniture, beds, and clothing]
  3. Recovery: [e.g., Legal fees or emergency savings to ensure we are never in this position again]

A Message of Thanks

I am determined to show my daughter that even in the darkest times, there is light and community. Any amount you can give—no matter how small, is a seed planted in our new future. If you cannot give financially, we would cherish your prayers and for you to share this link with others.

Thank you for standing with us as we reclaim our lives and our peace.


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