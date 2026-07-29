Helping Two Children Receive Reborn Dolls

Fundraiser Story:

Hello everyone! I am raising money to purchase two reborn dolls for two special children. One reborn doll costs $300, and the other costs $200, for a total goal of $500. These dolls would bring comfort, happiness, and companionship to the children and mean so much to them. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help us get closer to reaching our goal. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would also be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity!







