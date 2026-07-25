Helping Trans

I am a hard working trans woman who is the only income in my house so even though I work all the time I'm just making it paycheck to paycheck I been on HRT for over 2 years and identify as she/her and despite how I dress everyone just sees a guy in a dress all i want for my gender reassignment surgery is maybe go from a Acup to a B or Ccup and some work on my face to add some female touches to it I'm all for trans rights and supporting trans causes any help for my goal would be appreciated and if I hit my goal I'll be happy to show the progress