Helping to keep Catherine in her home

Catherine is my only child, and she has been bravely battling schizophrenia and severe mental illness for the past several years. Two years ago, she received her diagnosis, and since then, our family has faced many ups and downs as she’s been in and out of the hospital. It’s been heartbreaking to watch her struggle, but recently, we were able to secure court-mandated outpatient care that offers hope for her future and a path toward stability.





Right now, Catherine’s stability and ability to resume her life are more important than ever. She is on the verge of homelessness, and our family simply cannot afford to help her cover her rent and utilities. The funds raised will help pay her rent for August and September, ensuring she has a safe home to return to and can continue her outpatient care. Catherine’s apartment is not just a place to live—it’s where she can be reunited with her beloved cats and begin to rebuild her life.





I am asking for your support to help Catherine maintain her stability and give her the chance to come home. Your generosity will make a real difference in her life, and we are deeply grateful for any help you can provide.