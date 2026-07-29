helping the servant who is always willing to give

we are taking a moment to talk about a couple that we know they're on the mission field we are needing your help financially this moment.

They're in a place where we cannot really discuss names places or pictures but privately if you need information you can reach out to me call me Dem privately and I can give you information who they.

Please help whatever you can they will be totally blessed and be overwhelmed by what God is doing they are faithfully giving their time and their effort and right now they need some financial support.