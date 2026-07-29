Helping the Needy with Food and Prayer Support

English:

I am working to support needy and vulnerable families by providing them with food, basic care, and prayer support.





Many people around us are struggling with poverty and daily survival. Through this initiative, we aim to bring hope, dignity, and practical help to those who are most in need. We organize small outreach efforts where we share food packages and also spend time in prayer with families who need emotional and spiritual encouragement.





Our mission is simple: to show love through action. Every donation will directly help us provide food, support families in crisis, and continue this outreach work in the community.





Your support will make a real difference in someone’s life—bringing comfort, hope, and care to those who feel forgotten.