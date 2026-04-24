Helping the Homeless and Abused in Phoenix AZ

With President Trump and Elon closing US A.I.D and canceling so many grant programs has been impossible for us to complete our missions this summer. Our primary mission is providing water and food to the homeless in and around the Phoenix AZ area . Our secondary mission if possible is helping families affected by Trumps forced family separations due to deportations.

We have tried to accomplish our missions on our own, but we are have tapped out all our personal resources and now must ask the community to help us carry the ball forward.

All funds will.be used by the Hopkins Family Local Outreach Project.

Thank You and God Bless all of you that can help this very important mission for those of us who need the most help.