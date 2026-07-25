Helping the Homeless

I currently am homeless on the street. I had taken a chance to relocate through a program to work for them and they had relocated me all the way to a new state and city and then a month or two after I’ve been working for them. I noticed dismiss treatment, but I still continue to do my job anyways and obviously while at the place, I had bought myself belongings I had just gotten myself off the street I was working. I just had bought myself clothes, belongings, food everything that company did me so wrong. They decide to let me go and they didn’t even have a valid reason. They kicked me in the street. I only got to take two bags out of all my stuff I’ve been sleeping on the streets. I am trying to come up with money to get some money for my tuition but right now I’m trying to ask for help to get money for apartment cost or a car so I can find something more suitable for myself. Even a little goes a long way to help me Reese’s goals I am 25 years old so I am still trying to go to school and get an apartment get a car but losing this job and being stranded in a new state and city. It’s really hard. It’s really rough. It’s been really rough.