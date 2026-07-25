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Helping the Estradas

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$3,200 USD

Fundraiser created byDan-n-Lisa Davis

Fundraiser funds will be received by Angela Estrada

Helping the Estradas

A Little Help Can Make a Big Difference


I don’t know how to express it other than to say our friends the Estradas have been through the wringer and they need some help! Xavier and Angie, the parents of six children (with five still at home), have been valiantly carrying cross after cross over most of their married life. Xavier suffers from a condition called polycystic kidney disease which necessitated a kidney transplant in 2005. Over the years since that time, he’s endured the stress of the resulting health management, along with the responsibilities of fatherhood and the daily grind of the work world with strength and faith, and a commitment to always carry on for his family.


In 2016, Angie was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, underwent chemo and radiation, had some pretty close calls, but, with strength and faith pulled through -- and carried on.


Then in 2024, as he prepared to make the trip to California for his father’s funeral, Xavier suffered a serious stroke. Again, with the help of God, with grace and strength, he survived, but it was a slow road back to health. While continuing rehabilitation to try to regain what the stroke took away, Xavier had continued, with Angie’s necessary contribution, to be the breadwinner for the family -- until May, when he was admitted to the hospital with extremely high blood pressure and subsequent damage to his heart and kidneys. Unfortunately, while in rehabilitation from this most recent disaster, he suffered two more strokes and his kidneys were further traumatized by a medical procedure. He is now facing kidney failure.The family is waiting to determine how his medical team will balance the handling of the severe kidney issues with the necessity of regaining ground after the stroke.


Make no mistake about it, Xavier, Angie, and the family are determined to pull through once again, but carrying on is a little problematic right now. Angie continues to work, but Xavier’s income is sorely missed, and it will be a long road before he can work again. The family has applied for disability, but has no idea when it will come through. In the meantime, household bills are coming due and the basic needs of a family don’t cease in times of crisis.


Heaven knows, our friends, the Estradas, are survivors, but they don’t need to be alone in this emergency. Today we’re asking all who see this request to join us in a work of mercy, becoming, as St. Teresa of Avila said, the “hands and feet of God” to help Xavier and Angie and the children get through this latest trial -- first and foremost by your prayers -- and then by any small amount you are able to contribute toward covering the basic bills of the family while Xavier recovers. We know everyone is struggling to make ends meet these days, but in the same way that “many hands make light work,” many small donations can help this family make it through once again. Your help will mean the world.


God reward you for your kindness!

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