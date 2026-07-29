Helping families in the community

Hi I have decided that I would like some families in my community with some medical bills I’ve seen on several different occasions that some people in my community are going through some hard time with medical expenses due to cancer or other major health issues and i just wanted to help out as many of them as possible especially with how this world is now a days if there is anyone that can help even just a little that shows there is still kindness in this world if you end up donating thank you god bless you and thank you all for helping Jesus loves you