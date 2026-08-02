Helping Tabaka kids stay in Christian School

I am a pastor in Los Angeles and our church is no longer able to cover our medical expenses and so we have to choose between keeping our 3 kids in Christian school and covering our health insurance premium/out-of-pocket expenses (which are not inconsiderable because of some life-long health issues in our family). The health expenses are pretty non-negotiable, so the only way out of the situation presently is to pull our kids from their Christian schools and put them in public (which, if necessary, is something we would do with happy faith in the goodness and protection of the Lord!). However, if you would be willing to help contribute to keeping our kids in Christian school that would be wonderful and very much appreciated! Thank you and blessings!