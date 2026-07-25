Helping Stacy during this difficult time

Dear friends, family, and colleagues,

We are reaching out to support our coworker, Stacy Contreras, and her family during an incredibly difficult time following the passing of their father. Losing a parent is a heartbreaking experience, and no one should have to carry that burden alone.

Stacy has always been a valued part of our team — someone who brings kindness, hard work, and support to those around them. Now, it is our turn to come together and support them as they navigate this loss and the challenges that come with it.

We are organizing this fundraiser to help ease some of the financial stress their family may be facing during this time, including funeral expenses and other unexpected costs. Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a meaningful difference and will be deeply appreciated by the family.

If you are unable to contribute financially, we ask that you please keep Stacy and her loved ones in your thoughts and prayers as they grieve and heal.

Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support during this difficult time. It truly means more than words can express.