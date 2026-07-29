Helping Stabilize Caprigios Pizza®

A Family Business Built with Love





To our amazing community,





First, from the bottom of our hearts… thank you.





Over the past few weeks, the love, prayers, encouragement, donations, shared posts, and support you have shown our family have meant more than words could ever express. Every order placed, every kind message, every prayer, and every dollar given has helped us begin stabilizing during one of the hardest seasons we have ever faced.





For seven years, our family has poured our hearts, faith, sweat, tears, laughter, and love into Caprigios Pizza®. Our mission was never just to sell pizza — it was to create a place where people could come in as friends and leave feeling like family.





We truly love what we do.





Every pizza, every lasagna, every meatball, every hot sub has been made with love and pride because we care deeply about our customers and this community. Many of you have watched us grow, supported us through difficult seasons, celebrated milestones with us, and allowed us to be part of your lives. We are forever grateful.





Like many small businesses, the economy has hit us harder than we ever imagined. The rising costs of food, utilities, insurance, payroll, and supplies have placed an enormous strain on us financially. We tried very hard not to raise prices too much because we never wanted families to feel like they could no longer afford to enjoy a meal together at Caprigios.





At the same time, we refused to lower our quality.





We never wanted to cut corners or switch to cheaper ingredients just to survive because we believe our customers deserve the same great food and care we’ve always provided.





We have exhausted nearly every option we can think of — loans, financing, grants, lenders, and restructuring — while continuing to fight every single day to keep our doors open.





The good news is that we are taking steps to strengthen the business moving forward. DoorDash has already helped increase sales, Uber Eats integration is coming soon, and we are extending hours in the near future to continue improving our bottom line. We truly believe Caprigios can continue thriving — we just need help getting caught back up and fully stabilized.





After much thought and prayer, we decided to also launch our fundraiser on GiveSendGo as another way for people to support us. Several people recommended the platform to us, and we are hopeful it may help us reach more people willing to support small businesses and families like ours during difficult times.





Our updated goal is $50,000, which would help us catch up on critical operating expenses, stabilize the restaurant, continue serving our community, and move forward stronger than before.





We never imagined we would have to ask for help this way.





Honestly, this has humbled us tremendously.





But we believe God guides us even through difficult seasons, and we believe He will make a way where there seems to be no way. We have always tried to help others, pray with people, support our community, and show love whenever we could — even during our own struggles — and we trust that God still has a purpose for Caprigios.





If Caprigios has ever made you smile, brought your family together for dinner, catered your events, comforted you after a hard day, or simply been a place you’ve enjoyed over the years, we humbly ask you to consider helping us continue this journey.





Even a small donation truly matters more than you know.





And if you cannot donate, we completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser, praying for us, supporting us with an order, or encouraging others to support small businesses means the world to our family.





Failure has never been an option for us.





We are fighters. We are hard workers. And with God’s help and the support of this incredible community, we believe brighter days are ahead.





To those who choose compassion over judgment, encouragement over criticism, and support over negativity — thank you from the bottom of our hearts.





With love, gratitude, and faith,





Chef Ilona, Chef Carlos & the Caprigios Family

Caprigios Pizza®

EST. 2018