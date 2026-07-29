Helping Spirit Tech Ops

Now departed Spirit Airline had about 500 Aircraft Technicians, some who were sent home mid shift May2. We stayed til the end. Some left, some aircraft sold. C19 knocked us down, but we fought back. For those that stayed we worked even harder. We KNEW we were going to make it. Until fuel prices doubled. That was it. The kicker was, those of us who stayed at least thought we would get our last 80 hour work week paid. We did not. Despite what Secretary Duffy said last week. Ive been on the phone all day calling and texting all the 3 letter Federal agencies. Of course no answer. No News wants to touch the story OF US GETTING LAID OFF AND DAVE DAVIS ASKING THE COURT FOR HIS 10 MILLION DOLLAR BONUS! So my goal here is to raise 500k and divide up equally for every Tech who stayed. Im hoping if you cant donate youll at least share.