Helping Single Mothers Become Independent

Mercy’s Shore is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization grounded in a Christian worldview. Founded to help reunite mothers and children separated by addiction, incarceration, and trauma. Mercy's Shore provides women with a safe and supportive environment where healing and restoration can begin.





Through trauma-informed therapy, parenting education, and life skills training, mothers are equipped with the tools needed to rebuild their lives and strengthen their families. During the 12-18 month program, residents also have the opportunity to go back to school to pursue a degree or certification to help them achieve long term financial independence.





Mercy's Shore currently serves up to four families at a time. Each family is provided their own apartment home with all essential needs included. They are also provided transportation to and from all destinations needed to ensure their success.





Mercy’s Shore is currently needing to raise funding by the end of June to continue our mission. We hope that you will take part in helping us reach our goal.





To learn more please visit our website: www.mercysshore.org



