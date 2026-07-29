Helping single mother build a better future

I am a single mother of three children, working a full-time 9-to-5 job while attending college at Colorado Technical University. In addition to my job and studies, I create and sell artwork and am working to build my own LLC business.





I am currently trying to raise funds for college books, educational expenses, business startup costs, and basic necessities such as food, gas, clothing, rent, and household expenses. One of my biggest challenges right now is transportation. I do not own a vehicle and currently rely on Uber transportation to get to and from work, which creates a significant financial burden.





I have spoken with car dealerships that are willing to work with me, but I need assistance raising money for a down payment in order to obtain reliable transportation. Having a vehicle would not only reduce my transportation expenses but would also help me maintain employment, attend school, care for my children, and continue building my business.





Balancing work, school, parenting, and entrepreneurship has been challenging, especially without the support of family. Both of my parents have passed away, and I do not have a support system to rely on during difficult times.





Despite these challenges, I continue to work hard every day to create a better future for myself and my children through education, employment, and business ownership. I am not looking for a handout but for a helping hand as I work toward becoming fully self-sufficient.





Any support, no matter the amount, would be deeply appreciated and would go directly toward helping me provide for my family, complete my education, secure reliable transportation, and build a stable future for my children.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and consideration. May God bless you and your family.