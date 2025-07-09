Helping single mom facing eviction

Hello, I am on here asking for help today for a single mom with children who needs help. She recently got out of a bad relationship and is basically starting over and having to take care of everything on her own. She is behind on rent and utility bills and can possibly be facing eviction and could really use help right now. She’s also struggling with everyday needs food just every day essentials that you need especially for the kids and with them going back to school she needs help with those things as well. She just started a new job, but it’s behind and still needs help to get caught up so she doesn’t have to face eviction with her children. She’s a really good person that does not ask for anything at all and does not have any family or really any friends to ask for help so I am asking for her so if anyone out there is willing to help out a mom in need we would be forever grateful thank you