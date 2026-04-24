Helping single mom Claire +2 months Old Baby Surv

















i, my name is Claire. I live in Kampala, Uganda.





I’m a single mother to a beautiful 2-month-old baby boy. Since he was born 2 months ago, my life changed. I love him with all my heart, but it’s very hard.





Every day I struggle for:

1. *Baby milk + diapers* - My son cries at night when milk finishes

2. *Rent + food* - Sometimes we sleep hungry

3. *Medical* - Baby clinic visits cost money I don’t have





I’m not asking to be rich. I’m asking for help so my baby can grow healthy.





*My plan if I get help:*

With $1000 I will buy 3 months of milk + diapers, pay 2 months rent, and start selling mandazi/chapati from home. This small business will feed us long-term. I’m hardworking and I promise to use every coin for my baby.





My friend Stefan abroad is helping me share this because he knows my situation is real.





Please, if God touches your heart, help me and my 2-month-old son. Even $5 helps us buy milk for 2 days.





Thank you for reading. May God bless you double.





With tears and hope,

*Claire + Baby Boy, Kampala Uganda*







