helping shelter dogs get groomed

Hi my name is lisa and I have a dream of being a on the road shelter dog groomer i need help buying a groomer van and im just asking for a dollar

I have a dream of being a dog groomer its what I do best my story of how I started is in the second paragraph the first one is me explaning my dream. it involves a heartwarming dog in a shelter...im doing this for her♡













I have a dream of going state to state and eventually to countries far far away to every shelter to make dogs pretty I don't know how else to say it I want to see dogs get adopted but shelters don't do enough to help the animals, I've seen the movies were dogs are caught off the street and then thrown in a cage for months only opening the door to receive food and maybe a new blanket if there lucky, people walking past all the dogs with yellow teeth torn ears, hair that has been brushed in months and I want to help simple so im asking if anyone will support my mission to travel and help all those yellow teeth "mutts" find there forever homes













i would like to make shelter pets pretty simple as that so they get adopted because when i was working at a kennel there was this dog who stole my heart, a little shitzoo she was a "House dog" waiting to get adopted i first saw her sitting in a metal crate, dogs barking around her, i could tell she was scared so i asked if i could give her a bath, that was my first time giving a dog a bath, i opened the crate and gently got her out and took her to the bath and it seemed like this was her first bath aswell so i took it slow she wagged her tail and shoke off i was told to put her back in her crate after i was done but i didn't. i knew she didn't want that . i didn't want that. long story short i adopted her took her home and she still loves baths. she is 12 years old now



