Helping Sabrina

Hello I’m Ashley I’m new to this but I have a three month old kitten my 9 month old is very found of but won’t touch she is a big part of our lives and she just recently had gotten hurt and we don’t know how her jaw and part of her face is swollen and I don’t have enough for treatment I’m taking her to the vet on Monday and I’m hoping that I can get the help she needs I don’t usually like asking for help but she means a lot to our family it’s getting hard for her to do some things already I’m hoping this reaches the right people.