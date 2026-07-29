Helping restore sanity and normalcy as rebuild

I never thought I would be in a position where I had to ask for help, but I’ve reached a moment where a small financial barrier is standing between me and the life I’ve been fighting so hard to rebuild.

I am a survivor of domestic violence, and after leaving that chapter of my life behind, I made the difficult decision to relocate and start over. I have worked incredibly hard to heal, become stable, and create a safer future for myself.

Unfortunately, I am still facing one obstacle from that difficult time — $684 in outstanding court costs. This balance may seem small to some, but for me it has become a major setback because it is impacting my ability to move forward, including getting my license situation resolved and accessing work opportunities that would help me become fully independent again.

I am not asking because I want an easy way out. I am asking because I am trying to move forward. I have done the hard work of leaving, rebuilding, and changing my life — I just need help clearing this final barrier so I can continue working toward stability.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to getting back on my feet. If you are unable to donate, sharing this with someone who may be able to help means just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for believing in second chances, and for helping me continue building the life I’ve worked so hard to create. ❤️





Goal: $684 — every dollar goes directly toward resolving the court-cost barrier preventing me from moving forward.



