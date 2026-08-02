Helping Rafael Carrasquillo through end stage

Family and friends it pains me to write this . My father Ralph is unfortunately at the end stage of metastatic bone cancer . He is unable to function as he use to and take care of his home as he has faithfully done his entire life . Many of you know my father and know how amazing of a Husband, Father and Friend he is . We tried to prepare for the end stage as best as possible but his life insurance unfortunately is voided due to it having a clause of 2 years before it can be used and he got it earlier this year .. So we humbly ask that we get some donations to at the least give him the most honorable burial we can because I know from conversations he does not want to be cremated. Thank you all for the love , prayers and support during the last 9 months when this has rapidly turned for the worst . We love you all and appreciate you from the bottom of our hearts .