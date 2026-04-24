Helping poor and needy

Dear Brother in Christ,





Greetings in the precious name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.





I am writing to share a ministry that God has placed on my heart. We are serving underprivileged children who struggle with poverty, lack of education, hunger, and limited opportunities. Many of these children come from difficult circumstances and need not only material support but also love, encouragement, and the hope found in Christ.





As followers of Jesus, we are called to care for the least among us. The Bible reminds us that whatever we do for those in need, we do for Christ Himself (Matthew 25:40). Through this ministry, we seek to demonstrate God's love by providing educational support, food, clothing, school supplies, and spiritual encouragement to children and their families.





By God's grace, we have already been able to help a number of children, but the need is far greater than our current resources. Our vision is to expand this work so that more children can experience hope, dignity, and the love of Christ.





We humbly ask for your prayers, support, and partnership. Whether through financial contributions, sponsorships, resources, or sharing this mission with others, your involvement can make a lasting difference in the lives of these children.





Every gift, no matter the size, helps us reach another child with practical assistance and the message of God's love. Together, we can be the hands and feet of Jesus, bringing hope to those who need it most.





Thank you for taking the time to consider this request. May God richly bless you for your compassion and generosity.





In Christ's Love,





[Kinza binyameen]





“Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” — Matthew 19:14