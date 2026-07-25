Helping Perry Rebuild After the Fire

Perry was always helping others. For years he stepped up for neighbors, friends, and anyone who needed a hand — mowing lawns, fixing things, giving rides, and never asking for anything in return. Unfortunately, Perry did not have proper fire insurance. His policy only covered injury to others, not damage to his own property. When the fire occurred, he was left with no coverage for the loss, no payout, and no way to rebuild through insurance. Perry spent his life helping everyone else. Now he needs help from the community he always supported.