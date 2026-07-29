Helping People Start Again

Many young people in the UAE are currently struggling without jobs, income, or family support. Some came with big dreams to build a better future, but after losing work or facing financial difficulties, they are now stuck and unable to move forward. Many are sharing rooms, skipping meals, and trying every day to find work while dealing with stress and uncertainty.





We started this campaign to support unemployed young people who are trying their best to survive and rebuild their lives. The funds raised will help provide basic needs such as food, temporary accommodation, transportation for job interviews, phone and internet access for applications, and emergency support for those with nowhere else to turn.





Every donation, no matter the amount, can make a real difference in someone’s life.

Your support can help a young person stay safe, continue searching for opportunities, and regain hope during a very difficult time.





This campaign is not only about financial help, but it is also about reminding people that they are not alone. Together, we can support those who are struggling and help them take the next step toward stability and a better future.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers.