Helping People Fall in Love with God’s Word

Hi, I’m Heather.

If you’ve known me for any length of time, you know my heart belongs to Jesus and to helping others know Him through His Word.

As the KidzWorld Coordinator at my church, I’ve had the incredible privilege of watching children discover who Jesus is and seeing how God’s Word can transform a life from an early age. Week after week, I have the opportunity to encourage children, equip volunteers, disciple families, and help create environments where people can grow in their faith.

Through serving in ministry and studying Scripture daily, I’ve realized that many people genuinely want to read the Bible but simply don’t know where to begin. They feel overwhelmed, intimidated, or unsure of how all the books of the Bible fit together.

God began placing a burden on my heart to help change that.

What started as creating one personalized Bible for someone I loved quickly grew into something much bigger. As I carefully designed study pages, added tabs, highlighted key verses, and included cross-references, I watched people’s excitement grow. They weren’t just receiving a beautiful Bible—they were receiving a tool that gave them confidence to open God’s Word, understand it, and build a deeper relationship with Christ.

That’s when Highlighted In Him was born.

Every Bible I create is handcrafted with prayer, intentionality, and a deep desire to help people encounter Jesus through Scripture. Each one includes personalized study tools, book summaries, themes, key verses, cross-references, and thoughtful details designed to make God’s Word approachable for everyone—from children opening their very first Bible to adults who desire to grow deeper in their faith.

This isn’t just a business to me.

It’s a ministry.

It’s a calling.

I’m taking a step of faith to launch Highlighted In Him so I can reach more people, create more Bible study resources, and continue sharing the life-changing truth of God’s Word.

Your support will help provide the supplies, equipment, and resources needed to grow this ministry into a sustainable business that serves others with excellence and allows me to continue creating personalized Bibles that point people to Jesus.

My Prayer

My prayer is that every Bible leaving my hands becomes more than a gift.

I pray it becomes someone’s first Bible.

Someone’s study Bible.

Someone’s companion during a season of grief.

Someone’s source of hope when life feels uncertain.

Someone’s reminder that God is faithful.

And maybe… someone’s first step toward a life-changing relationship with Jesus Christ.

As Highlighted In Him grows, my vision is to partner with churches, support discipleship efforts, and provide personalized Bibles to individuals and families who may not otherwise be able to afford one. My prayer is that this ministry becomes a way to equip people of all ages to know, love, and live God’s Word.

Thank you for believing in this vision, praying for this ministry, and considering partnering with me. Whether you choose to give financially, share this campaign, or lift this ministry up in prayer, you are becoming part of something much bigger than a business—you are helping place God’s Word into the hands and hearts of people who need it most.

“Your word is a lamp to guide my feet and a light for my path.” — Psalm 119:105 (NLT)

With gratitude,

Heather Hollstein

Founder | Highlighted In Him



