Helping pay off my debt for my kids

Hello, my name is Kristina, I am an expecting mom. I am hoping to raise money to pay off my debt. I want to be able to provide for my baby and give them a good life and a good home they deserve. I want to be able to pay off my car before my baby is born. I’ve also wanted to go to cosmetology school since high school and hoping to start to achieve these goals for my baby. Any help would be greatly appreciated. God Bless you all.