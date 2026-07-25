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Helping out a Brother in need

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byLaurence Kirchner

Fundraiser funds will be received by Laurence Kirchner

Helping out a Brother in need

Our Friend, Christopher Ryan Ledford, after more than a year of setbacks, injuries, homelessness, and trying to rebuild after family separation, is finally at a point where he has a real plan forward. His friend Steven brought him to Asheville after seeing firsthand how difficult his situation had become. Right now Chris' next step is getting to St. Louis where he can be with people who understand situations like his and can help him rebuild stability the right way. Before he leaves Asheville he is going to try to recover belongings that have been separated from him over the past year+. He will also sell some things as well to help cover expenses to establish himself better. Chris' goal is $2,500. That would cover transportation, temporary lodging, food, travel to Missouri, and perhaps a moving van to bring items of personal value instead of having to leave everything behind. Steven has also made a donation page on Facebook. Every donation, and act of support brings him closer to being able to make this needed life transition while he still has that opportunity in front of him. Chris thanks everyone now sincerely who may be willing to help in any way.

His move will take days and multiple stops so as to recover his belongings from where they are, then a 10 hour trip to Missouri. He hopes and prays this set of actions will help him become stable and able to move forward and become productive and self sufficient. His goal for the $2,500 will cover ALL the elements it will require to move and relocate. It will include transportation costs, lodging, food & daily necessities, medical needs including prescriptions, and any unforeseen incidentals. Again, all Chris wants to do is recover what few belongings he has left, make the move and arrive with a real chance to rebuild his life after losing his home, his family and his self worth.

As Chris' friend I pray that many will find it in your hearts to help a Brother pick himself up again and begin to make a new life for himself.

His Friend and Brother in Christ,

Fr. Larry Kirchner

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