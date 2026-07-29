Helping out

Good Afternoon

My name is Colleen and I’m asking for donations for a young woman who relocated to take care of her ill sister. Her sister has since passed and unfortunately the landlord kicked her out. She has been sleeping in this awful heat with her pup! I have acquired enough funds for her to stay in a hotel for 2 weeks. She has food and dog food for her pup now, I’m trying to get her enough funds to get back into an apartment.

if you can find it in your heart to help please do. Any amount will help and adds up. I’m working with locals to find her a place to call her own. She does work every day but it’s not enough to secure a deposit and pet fees.

please help her …. Please.



