Helping our son get his surgery

Our son Colton is about to turn a year old. He is the sweetest child who has had numerous health issues since his birth.

Since January he has had 5 confirmed ear infections, which is not normal for a child his age. I had to fight to get a referral to ENT and when I did, they immediately recommended surgery.

We have been fighting with the insurance company for several months now, about where they would allow us to do this surgery since he has not yet turned 1 and apparently, we "should just wait".

Doctors have informed us there is a real risk to him losing his hearing, due to the constant fluid in his ears. Due to this mess, we ended up changing our health insurance to Presbyterian, because Blue Cross said, "we had the resources needed" and did not care that anywhere locally refused to operate. We looked at Denver Children's but the surgery alone is 6k not including the before and after visits, food, travel, lodging etc.

Now we are being told because our insurance resets, we will be charged the entire out of pocket max for our son.

All we want is our child to be healthy and stop suffering. We should be celebrating him on his first birthday, but instead he will be having surgery that weekend and his birthday has been delayed.

We work hard and medical bills this last year have been a lot. Any help given would be an absolute blessing.