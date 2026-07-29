Helping Our people in our Community

Hello everyone my name is Chelsea and I live in a small town in Indiana, but we have so many homeless people and I want to help them. I want to raise funds to make them lunch and stay hydrated! It's getting very hot out now and so many sleep out in the sun and on the ground and it breaks my heart. Myself and my children are wanting to put something together for a fundraiser and help our community out for once because they are people too

Thank you and God bless you